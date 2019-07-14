Man In Hospital After Birmingham Hit-And-Run

14 July 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 08:11

Heath Mill Lane Digbeth Google

A man has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Birmingham city centre.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 40's, was seriously injured in Heath Mill Lane, Digbeth at around 3.20am on Saturday 13 July.

It's believe he was struck by a car, which left the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries and he remains in a serious condition.

West Midlands Police say inquiries are underway and officers say they are keen to speak to witnesses, or anyone with information. 

They say people can contact police via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.pnn.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime. Quoting log number 415 of 13/7/19.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

