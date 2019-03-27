Man Injured In Edgbaston Car Jacking

27 March 2019, 06:48 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 06:50

Car jacking

A man in his 40's has been taken to hospital in Birmingham after a violent car jacking.

The victim was approached by up to seven men in Edgbaston on Monday night, he was then knocked to the floor and hit on the head

The men then took the keys to his Mercedes, jumped in the car and sped off.

Detective Sergeant Simon Kershaw, from Force CID, said: "This was a nasty robbery where the carjackers were not afraid to use violence...

"...the offenders drove off at speed, putting pedestrians and other road users at risk, and we are asking for the public's help in tracing those responsible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Goals Soccer Centres suspends shares after VAT blunder

UK & World

Ross Barkley believes he has justified his decision to leave Everton for Chelsea

Sport

Government buys £12m New York penthouse for UK civil servant

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly

Celebrities

Christine McGuinness is left feeling like a single parents because of husband Paddy's hectic work schedule

Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine ‘feels like a single parent’ because of her husband’s busy career

Celebrities

Here's where you can shop Kelly's look

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her pink jumper and black midi skirt

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley became a household name after wearing the dress in 1994

What was Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress and when did she wear the iconic look?

Celebrities

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion