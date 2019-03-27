Man Injured In Edgbaston Car Jacking

A man in his 40's has been taken to hospital in Birmingham after a violent car jacking.

The victim was approached by up to seven men in Edgbaston on Monday night, he was then knocked to the floor and hit on the head

The men then took the keys to his Mercedes, jumped in the car and sped off.

Detective Sergeant Simon Kershaw, from Force CID, said: "This was a nasty robbery where the carjackers were not afraid to use violence...

"...the offenders drove off at speed, putting pedestrians and other road users at risk, and we are asking for the public's help in tracing those responsible."