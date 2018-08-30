Man Jailed For Birmingham Robbery And Carrying A Machete

Dean Barnes WMP

An 18 year old man, who was found to have a 2 foot long machete down his trousers, has been jailed for this and a West Midlands robbery.

Dean Barnes was handed a 3 and half year sentence after he threatened and robbed a couple enjoying a night out on Broad Street in Birmingham.

 

machete


He stole a watch and chain from his victims, which police have described as "an extremely terrifying experience" for the young couple.

Barnes pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article.

DC Alex Backrath from the High Harm team said: "This is a great result on a situation which could potentially have been a lot worse.

"We do not tolerate violence in any way. We take every effort to deal with those who think it’s ok to behave in this way and bring them to justice."

(Both images: West Midlands Police)

