Man Jailed For Birmingham Attempted Murder Shooting

A man's been jailed for the attempted murder of a West Midlands dad after a disagreement about music being played at a party.

A man's been jailed for the attempted murder of a West Midlands dad after a disagreement about music being played at a party.

23 year old Simeon Liburd from London has been jailed for life after the row at a Halloween house party in Kings Norton in Birmingham last year.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how the victims daughter who was at the party alleged she was assaulted by men, including Simon Liburd. She was taken to hospital by her family where she was treated for her injuries.

It was then she began to recieve threatening calls from Liburd.

Just after 9pm on Saturday 28th October, the evening of the party, when she had returned home, there was a knock at the door at her home in Winson Green. Her 42 year old dad answered the door to be faced with Liburd pointing a shotgun at him, with two other people.

He tried to point the gun away from him but was shot in the leg before being dragged into the house.

Armed officers attended the house where they have the man first aid before he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Simeon Liburd has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 15 years to be served behind bars.

(Image: West Midlands Police)