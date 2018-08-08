Man Jailed For Christmas Day Birmingham Pub Stabbing

A knifeman has been jailed for stabbing someone at a Christmas party after a drunken brawl ended with a man suffering a near fatal injury.

Yusaf Mohammed lunged at the 22-year-old victim with a knife when violence broke out in the smoking area at Great Barr’s Old Horns pub at 12.45am on Christmas morning back in 2015.

The man suffered a single stab wound to the chest and went on to make a full recovery, but the knife narrowly avoided puncturing his heart.

Mohammed was arrested on 29 January 2016 but, though an ID procedure saw a key witness pick him out as the offender, he denied being involved and claimed a case of mistaken identity.

He was found guilty of wounding and jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Investigating officer PC Mandy Dorrington from West Midlands Police, said: “There was no trouble during the evening – everyone seemed to be merry and enjoying themselves – but trouble flared just after closing time as people were milling around outside.

“It’s not known exactly what sparked the disorder but an argument broke out between two men and for some reason Muhammed waded in and stabbed one of the men. CCTV shows the victim collapse on a grass verge near the pub car-park. He was lucky to survive.

“This was a complex investigation, with lots of witness accounts and CCTV to be gathered, but I am pleased Muhammed has now finally been brought to justice.

“Anyone found carrying a knife, let alone using it, should prepare to spend time behind bars.”