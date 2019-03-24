Man Jailed For Violence and Threatening Behaviour Towards Girlfriend

24 March 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 24 March 2019, 10:39

Ahmed Mustafa - birmingham violent towards girlfri

A Birmingham man has been jailed after months of violence and threatening behaviour, leaving his ex-girlfriend and her mother terrified for their lives.

On several occasions during their relationship 29-year-old Mustafa Ahmed threatened his then girlfriend with a knife, asking her to choose if she would rather be stabbed in the leg or eye. 

On one occasion he even threatened her with a gun, pressing it to her knee saying he would ‘smash her teeth in’.

Ahmed consistently made threats to kill her, her family and friends and often sent abusive text messages leaving her too scared to contact police.

In November 2017 Ahmed held his girlfriend at his home in Windermere Road, Moseley, and assaulted her before calling her mother to ‘collect her’. On arrival, her mother was repeatedly beaten with a hammer and threatened with a gun.

Months later in April 2018, the 21-year-old victim was in a car with a few friends, when Ahmed charged at them and smashed the windows with a hammer. He managed to force his way into the car, and then drove off with all three woman inside for well over an hour making numerous threats to the group.

The next day on 22 April 2018, Ahmed was arrested from his new partner’s address and later charged with three counts of kidnapping, damage to property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property, putting a person in fear of violence and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Last Thursday (14 March) Ahmed was found guilty following a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Gurprit Bains, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: "This was a terrifying case where the victim and her mother were abused for months by someone she trusted.

"Months of threats against their lives meant they were too scared to contact police, therefore I am pleased to see Ahmed behind bars.

"We take cases of this nature extremely seriously, and we want to encourage people to report abusive and coercive behaviour as soon as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Woman left with life-changing burns after gas blast destroys Devon home

UK & World

999 call handler saves life of distressed woman on way home from work after earlier phone alert

UK & World

abdullah

Third Arrest Over Birmingham Teenager Murder

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pride of Britain Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Kym Marsh says daughter Polly 'saved' her from 'darkness' following son's death

Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Spice Girl Mel B reveals steamy one-night romance with bandmate Geri Halliwell

Celebrities

'Nativity! The Musical' - Press Night - Curtain Call & After Party

Jack Fincham hits back at ‘bitter’ trolls posting ‘hurtful’ comments about Dani Dyer

Celebrities

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Kick-Off - Arrivals

Simon Cowell breaks social media silence with sweet snap of son Eric

Celebrities

Together For Short Lives 'Nutcracker Ball' - London

Peter Andre hints at plans for third baby with wife Emily MacDonagh

Celebrities

Roll up, roll up! Primark has added a pair of Dumbo pyjamas to its latest Disney collection.

Primark is selling Dumbo pyjamas - and they’re only £7!

Fashion