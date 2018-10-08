Man Killed In Coventry Hit & Run

A man has died after a hit and run in Coventry.

Police believe the incident may have involved two speeding cars.

The victim is believed to have been crossing Allesley Old Road when he was hit at around 7:50pm on Sunday (7th).

Detectives are now trying to trace the driver involved in the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, said: “We’re still trying to understand exactly what’s happened but we understand at least one, possibly two cars, were driving at speed along the road before the impact. We’re still trying to establish the make of the car or cars involved but it’s clear that the offending vehicle would have suffered some front-end damage.

“I would urge any motorists with dash-cam footage who were driving near the area this evening to check their footage to see if they have caught a damaged car on camera; they could hold vital information and I would urge them to make contact.

“Similarly, if anyone living nearby has CCTV cameras that might have caught the cars immediately before or after the crash or anyone who’s witnessed anything that could help the investigation – I need these people to call me.”