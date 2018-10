Man pleads guilty to midwife murder

The body of 28-year-old Miss Eastwood, 28, was discovered in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, in August, wrapped in a duvet and with tape around her eyes and face.

Stirling, the brother-in-law of the victim's ex-fiance John Peake, appeared via video link to enter a plea of guilty to murder, as Miss Eastwood's mother and sister watched from the public gallery.

After Stirling entered his plea, the defendant's barrister Charles Miskin QC addressed the court.

He said: "This was not a pre-meditated act.

#Breaking Stoke-on-Trent man Michael Stirling, 32, has today pleaded guilty to the murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood, whose body was found in rural ground near Caverswall. pic.twitter.com/jFxmI1MhTZ — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) 22 October 2018

"The context of the killing was a background of growing tension arising from a long-standing, but not particularly intense affair."

He said that on the afternoon of the killing "various things were said" between the two, leading to a row.

Mr Miskin added: "There was an argument in that context and led to him being very angry.

"After a struggle and while she was on the floor, he put his hands over her throat, her mouth and nose, and as a result of that she died."

Mr Miskin said: "During his intense rage, he originally intended to cause her really serious bodily harm, but matters escalated and he carried out the intention to kill her."

He added: "He panicked afterwards and buried her in an area of which he had some knowledge.

"He entirely accepts that he tried, wholly dishonestly, to mislead others in the afternoon after the killing.

"He is absolutely horrified about what happened and is deeply sorry, not for himself, but for all the others who are victims of this crime."

The defendant, the court also heard, had "never been in any sort of trouble", prior to murdering Miss Eastwood.

Stirling, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted killing the victim between July 26 and August 5 at Baddeley Green, in Stoke.

Jonas Hankin QC, prosecuting, said that two days before the murder Stirling had researched methods on how to "kill oneself".

He added: "There were searches made on a laptop, two days before the killing.

"The subject matter appears to relate to research into methods by which one might kill oneself, in particular using carbon monoxide, or involving suffocation and involving ingestion of poison, specifically anti-freeze."

Mr Hankin added Stirling had a "history of mental health problems" as recently as 2015, and asked for permission through the court, from the defendant, to access his medical records.

Stirling was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court for sentencing on December 3.

Addressing Stirling, Mrs Justice Carr said: "Mr Stirling, you have now pleaded guilty to the charge of murdering Samantha Eastwood and we will now proceed to sentence.

"I'll adjourn for further investigations and finals arrangements for that."