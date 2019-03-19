Man Released Under Investigation After Fatal Hit And Run In Wolverhampton

19 March 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 08:18

Sanjay Singh

A man, arrested in connection with a fatal crash in the city, has been released under investigation.

The 23-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday after Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, 10, died in Wolverhampton on Thursday (14th).

The male was released overnight, with detectives continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Describing the arrest as a "significant development", Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the forces's serious collision investigation unit, said the investigation was continuing.

"We still have lots of lines of inquiry to pursue," he added at the time.

He said: "We would appeal to the public to keep contacting us with any information."

The brothers were with their mother in the family's BMW, turning right off Birmingham New Road into Lawnswood Avenue, when an Audi S3 crashed into them at around 8.45pm.

The driver of the Audi fled on foot before both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released pending further investigation.

