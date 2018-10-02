Man Shot By Armed Police In Birmingham Dawn Raid

2 October 2018, 10:31 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 11:16

Shepherds Gardens Edgbaston Birmingham firearms wa

A man has been shot and injured during a dawn raid in Birmingham.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after West Midlands Police executed a dawn raid in the Edgbaston area of the city.

Officers forced entry to the house in Shepherds Gardens at around 5am, looking for a man wanted in connection with a firearms offence.

Four men and two women were arrested, with a firearm being recovered. The weapon has seized for forensic examination.

The man, who was taken to hospital after being shot during the warrant, has an arm injury. It's not thought it's not thought to be life-threatening.

Emma Reid has been at the scene for us.

The matter has been referred to the policing watchdog.

West Midlands Police say the warrant has nothing to do with the Conservative Party Conference, which is being held in the city.

