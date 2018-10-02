Man Shot By Armed Police In Birmingham Dawn Raid

A man has been shot and injured during a dawn raid in Birmingham.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after West Midlands Police executed a dawn raid in the Edgbaston area of the city.

Officers forced entry to the house in Shepherds Gardens at around 5am, looking for a man wanted in connection with a firearms offence.

Forensic teams at the scene of this morning's dawn raid in #Edgbaston where a man was shot by armed police & six were arrested #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/p5tRrIrZTo — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) October 2, 2018

Four men and two women were arrested, with a firearm being recovered. The weapon has seized for forensic examination.

The man, who was taken to hospital after being shot during the warrant, has an arm injury. It's not thought it's not thought to be life-threatening.

Emma Reid has been at the scene for us.

#Heart reporter @emmareid123 is at the scene of a dawn raid in #Birmingham where six people were arrested & a man was shot by armed police this morning #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/GABQiUzgzP — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) October 2, 2018

The matter has been referred to the policing watchdog.

West Midlands Police say the warrant has nothing to do with the Conservative Party Conference, which is being held in the city.