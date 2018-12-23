Man Stabbed In Chest In Birmingham

23 December 2018, 06:57 | Updated: 23 December 2018, 08:30

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Lionel Street just before 2am where a member of the public found a 24-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains today with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Inspector James Mahon from the force CID team, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham this morning and saw what happened.

“The victim was involved in an altercation outside the Revolution bar on Temple Street before the stabbing and I’d like to hear from any witnesses of that incident.”

