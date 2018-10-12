Man Stabbed To Death In Wolverhampton

12 October 2018, 10:17

Police

Police have arrested three men in connection with the death of a man in Wolverhampton.

The man in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene in Raven Crescent at around 5:15am on Friday (12th).

Three men are in police custody, being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Officers are investigating potential links to a car that was on fire in the road.

Supt Matt Markham, of Force CID, said: “This murder investigation is at a really early stage and we are still trying to build a picture of exactly what happened.

“We’ve made swift progress in arresting three men, but we still want to hear from people who were in the area at the time.

“We know a number of people heard what they thought were gunshots in the area, but we now believe that this may be down to the car that was on fire at the scene.”

