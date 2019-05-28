Man Takes Himself To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Wolverhampton

28 May 2019, 09:21 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 09:22

police tape generic

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was stabbed multiple times in Wolverhampton.

The 29-year-old has three stab wounds to the back following the incident on Humphries Road in the Low Hill area of the city in the early hours of yesterday (27th).

He turned up at hospital just before 2.40am. Doctors have described his condition as serious but stable.

Officers believe the attack may be linked to earlier disorder just after midnight on Cheapside and North Street in Wolverhampton city centre.

Officers are also out collecting CCTV from the location of both the stabbing and the earlier disorder.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones said: "The investigation is still in the very early stages, and we’re trying to piece together the circumstances of the stabbing, and the events leading up to it. 

"We know there were lots of people out enjoying bank holiday Sunday last night, and they may have witnessed the on-going disorder in the city.

“I’m appealing for those people to come forward to tell us what they saw, as it may prove vital to the on-going enquiry.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone with information about the stabbing in Humphries Road, in particular those who witnessed what happened, or know who was involved.

