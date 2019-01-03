Manhunt For West Midlands Murder Suspect

Detectives are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a flat in the West Midlands on New Year's Eve.

Officers want to speak to Michael Foran in connection June Jones' death.

She was discovered beaten at her home in West Bromwich.

Police are describing 32-year-old Foran as "dangerous" and are urging people to call 999 if they see him.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines: “Michael Foran is a dangerous individual. If he is spotted, we need people not to approach him but to phone 999 immediately." pic.twitter.com/lR3G6YTsql — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 3 January 2019

Det Insp Warren Hines said: “We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances around the tragic death of June, and urgently need to trace Michael Foran".

In a statement, June’s family said: “We’ve been left completely devastated by June’s death. We now need anyone who knows where Michael is to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

June Jones, 33, was found dead at her house on New Year's Eve, following a 'sustained and brutal assault with a weapon'. We have since been trying to trace Michael Foran, who is seen here in #Liverpool on New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/yMi6DZYWqg — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 3 January 2019

West Midlands Police has referred the incident to the IoPC.