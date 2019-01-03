Manhunt For West Midlands Murder Suspect

3 January 2019, 14:05 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 14:18

Michael Foran

Detectives are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a flat in the West Midlands on New Year's Eve.

Officers want to speak to Michael Foran in connection June Jones' death.

She was discovered beaten at her home in West Bromwich.

Police are describing 32-year-old Foran as "dangerous" and are urging people to call 999 if they see him.

 

Det Insp Warren Hines said: “We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances around the tragic death of June, and urgently need to trace Michael Foran".

In a statement, June’s family said: “We’ve been left completely devastated by June’s death. We now need anyone who knows where Michael is to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

West Midlands Police has referred the incident to the IoPC.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wall Street shares tumble after Apple warning

UK & World

Apple alert raises fresh questions for tech giant

UK & World

Billy Vunipola and Joe Launchbury set to make injury comebacks this weekend

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News