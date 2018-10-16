Memorial Football Match For Worcester Student Thomas Jones

A football match is being held in Bromsgrove, in memory of 18 year-old Thomas Jones.

The Worcester University student went missing last month (19th September) after a fresher's night out in the city.

His body was recovered from the River Severn more than a week later.

When his body was found, a candlelit vigil was held at the Sabrina Footbridge in Worcester, where 'Jonah' was last seen alive.

Later, Bromsgrove Sporting are hosting a memorial game against RAF Seniors to raise money for the 18 year-old's family.

His friend Harley Hetherington is refereeing the match.

Harley says Worcester University has been great in supporting Thomas' peers, since the news about his death.

At tonight's football game, Oasis tunes will be ringing for Tom and 'Jonah's Pale Ale' will be on tap.





Match details:

Bromsgrove Sporting Vs RAF Representative

Kick-Off 19:45

The Victoria Ground, Birmingham Rd, Bromsgrove B61 0DR