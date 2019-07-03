Met Police Search Area In Pershore Over Lamplugh Disappearance

3 July 2019, 15:45

Suzy Lamplugh Sutton Coldfield missing woman West

The Met Police say they've begun searching an area of land in Worcestershire, over the disappearance of missing estate agent, Suzy Lamplugh.

Officers are acting on new information received as a result of the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November last year and are being assisted by West Mercia Police.

The force has said Ms Lamplugh's family have been notified of the new searches.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Wednesday 3 July, officers from the Metropolitan Police Service commenced a search of areas of land in Pershore, Worcestershire. The search relates to the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh in 1986.

"Colleagues from West Mercia Police are assisting. A number of officers and police staff will remain on site until a thorough search has been completed.

"Officers received new information about Miss Lamplugh's disappearance following the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November 2018, as part of this investigation."

The statement continued: "All information was reviewed. Information relating to the areas we are currently searching was assessed and the decision was taken to make further inquiries."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Suzy Lamplugh murder: Police search land after 'new information'

UK & World

Summer is officially here, which means school holidays are on the horizon – here are the dates for the UK.

When do the school summer holidays start?

News

Bruno Fernandes a target for Manchester United

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?

TV & Movies

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Fashion

Amy is left in hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

Love Island first look: Amy left hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

TV & Movies

An Instagram influencer was publicly shamed

Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

Weddings

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

Celebrities

This Harry Potter book is about to make one woman a lot of money

Woman set to make £30,000 from forgotten first edition Harry Potter book

Showbiz Hub