Missing Worcester Student Investigation: Men Released Without Charge

Two men, arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a student, have been released without further action.

18 year-old Thomas Jones hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

He was last seen near the River Severn in Worcester in the early hours of Wednesday (19th) after a freshers night out.

West Mercia Police arrested two 20 year-old men over the weekend on suspicion of his murder, but have now been released from custody without further action. The force say they are no longer being treated as suspects and cooperated with officers.

Det Insp James Bayliss said: "The investigation into the disappearance of Thomas remains a priority and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding Thomas's disappearance. This remains a missing person enquiry.





"I would like to thank the public of Worcester for their support and concern, the community response has been exceptional. We continue to actively search the area and I would reiterate that anyone with any information should contact the police as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page to support the search for Thomas has nearly doubled its £1,000 target.

