Murder Arrest Over Worcester Student Disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of 18 year-old Thomas Jones are questioning a 20 year-old man.

The arrest comes as police continue to search for Thomas, who was last seen in Worcester in the early hours of Wednesday (19th).

The 18 year-old's thought to have crossed the Sabrina footbridge in the city, before walking along the top of the flood defences towards Hallow.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said: "Extensive enquiries have been carried out since Thomas was reported missing on Wednesday, and officers have been working around the clock to try and determine what happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the past five days, and to the hundreds of volunteers who have been supporting the investigation - the level of support that we have received from the local community is overwhelming.



"A number of lines of enquiry are currently ongoing and I hope today's developments will assist us in our continued investigation.



"Thomas' family has been made aware of the update and they are being supported by specially trained officers.



"Searches will be continuing and we kindly ask that the public stay away from the search area, so that our highly trained search divers and officers can work without distraction and continue to conduct a full and thorough search.



"I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Tom in the area or out towards Hylton Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We believe that he crossed the Sabrina footbridge and then walked onto the footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences on Hylton Road out of town generally in the direction of Hallow, just before 3.50am.



"I understand today's update may have an impact on the local community and there will be officers in the local area over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents. Anyone who is concerned is encouraged to speak to a local officer on patrol or to call us."