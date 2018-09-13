Murder Charge After Black Country Death

A 42 year-old man, arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bilston, has been charged with murder.

Aleksejs Lusnikovs, from Beckett Street has been remanded in custody to appear before Walsall Magistrates Court this morning.

Lusnikovs aged 42 and a 34-year old man, were arrested after Deniss Buzmakovs was found in a property in Beckett Street with serious injuries at around 6:30pm on Sunday evening.



The 34-year-old man has been released with no further action.

Deniss' family said they are in deep shock and despair:

“Deniss was a wonderful son, brother, father and partner. He was known within the family as the talented one as he could turn his hand to anything. He was a loving and caring person and had a great sense of humour. He would always make us laugh.

“His life has been taken from us and he will be sorely missed. We as a family are grieving and would like to be left in peace to do this.”