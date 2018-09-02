Murder Investigation After Double Stabbing In Coventry

One of two men stabbed during a disorder in the city centre has died from his injuries.

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a disorder by Club M yesterday, with a 21 year-old man found stabbed behind the club.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries in the afternoon.

Another man, 23, was found with injuries and taken to hospital where he's described as being in a serious but stable condition after having surgery.

A 23 year-old man was arrested just after the attacks on suspicion of GBH - he has remained in custody overnight.

The 21 year-old victim was the grandson of Coventry singer Neville Staple, from ska band The Specials.

Mr Staple wrote on Facebook: "We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie's son), who died today as a result of being attacked with a knife in the street.

"We want to thank the hospital staff & surgeons at UHCW University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, who battled all day to try & save him.

"My beautiful daughter Melanie & wife Christine Sugary, all the family and myself are still shocked by this tragedy, but would like to thank you all for the kindness & messages we have received."