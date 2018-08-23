Murder Investigation Launched In Black Country

A murder investigation's launched after a man's body was found in Walsall

Police were called to the flat on Bloxwich Road South in Willenhall just before 12.30pm on Wendesday by ambulance colleagues, who had been alerted by a member of the public.

The 39 year-old had sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic examination is underway and officers are conducting house to house enquiries to see if anyone saw anything suspicious at the property.

Detective Inspector Paul Joyce, from the Homicide Unit, said:

“Our investigation continues to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“At this time no arrests have been made, but our officers have worked through the night to secure CCTV, witness accounts and evidence from the scene.

“Every bit of information is vital to our investigation and I would urge anyone who can help to contact me or my team on 101."