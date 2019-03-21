Nationwide Appeal For Man After Birmingham Rape

31 year-old Temesgen Desta is wanted for questioning after a 32-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following the attack at a property in Essex Street on Friday (15 March).

Merseyside Police also want to speak to Desta in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Merseyside on the 14 March.

Detectives from both forces believe that he has been travelling up and down the country on the rail network.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “A comprehensive investigation is under way to arrest this man and I would urge anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

"We are now working with forces around the country to share the details Desta.

“Given the nature of the offence we are investigating, we would urge the public not to approach Desta but to ring 999 if they see him."