Pensioner Critical Following Birmingham Hit And Run

23 October 2018, 11:11 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 11:16

Police siren

A pensioner is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit and run in Birmingham.

The victim, in his early seventies, was struck by a white van on the A435 Alcester Road in Druids Heath at around 10.25pm on Monday (23 October).

The pedestrian was injured shortly after collecting a takeaway meal and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Alan Wood, of the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

"We believe the van had writing on the side and are asking the driver to do the right thing and hand himself in so they can explain what happened."

 

