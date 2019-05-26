Planned Vote Over Coventry City's Future Cancelled

26 May 2019, 11:45 | Updated: 26 May 2019, 11:48

Coventry City football club

Coventry City has confirmed that the planned English Football League EGM and vote regarding the Club’s place in the EFL has now been cancelled.

The Club has met the EFL’s criteria regarding ensuring a venue for matches next season and the ability to fulfil fixtures, by now having a groundshare venue and agreement in place.

This groundshare is in place to make sure the Club has somewhere to play in the scenario of a deal to play at the Ricoh Arena not being agreed.

In a statement, the club:

"We can confirm that talks with the aim to achieve a deal to play at the Ricoh Arena are continuing between Coventry City Football Club, its owners SISU and Wasps Holdings Limited.

"Our focus and desire is to agree a deal at the Ricoh Arena - this is everyone's preferred option, and the right option for Coventry City. While the backup of a groundshare exists to ensure the future of the Football Club continues, another groundshare is not something anyone wants to happen.

"Details of the agreed groundshare and of our ongoing discussions with Wasps Holdings Limited remain confidential, due to mutually signed confidentiality agreements.

"We understand the frustration that fans are feeling, and have expressed to us, at not knowing where their Club will be playing next season, not being able to plan for next season and supporting Mark Robins and the team, and the time that this is taking.

"We will provide a further update to supporters as soon as we are able to."

