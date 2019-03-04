Police Hand Over Investigation Into Drayton Manor Death

The death of an 11-year-old girl on a theme park ride does not meet the threshold for gross negligence or corporate manslaughter, police have said.

Evha Jannath died after falling from the Splash Canyon water ride at Drayton Manor theme park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in May 2017.

She was one of a party of children on a school trip to the park from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester.

An investigation into death has now been handed over to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said detectives conducted a "thorough and lengthy" investigation into the incident, which was reviewed by the CPS.

The force said "a decision has been made that the circumstances surrounding Evha's death do not meet the threshold for gross negligence or corporate manslaughter".

"The file has now been passed to the HSE who will consider if any other offences are applicable," it added.

A HSE spokesman said: "This remains a criminal investigation and we will be considering whether there were any breaches of health and safety law relevant to the circumstances of this tragic event.

"HSE's thoughts remain with Evha's family, who we will keep updated as our investigation continues."

Police said a forensic pathologist concluded Evha died as a result of drowning.

A file has been prepared for the coroner and an inquest will take place later this year.

Detective inspector John Quilty from Staffordshire Police said: "The investigation into the tragic death of Evha has been extremely complex and we have worked closely throughout with the park, HSE and CPS.

"Evha's family have been made aware of the findings and our thoughts remain with her family and friends."