Police Hunt Armed Car Jackers In Coventry

A woman and her children have been threatened by men armed with knives and metal bars during one of four car jackings in Coventry.

That happened in Dawlish Drive, Stivichall just before half 7 yesterday evening.

There were three other incidents - in Whitley, Stoke and Radford - in the space of just three hours.

Detective Inspector Stuart Bell, said: "This is a shocking series of robberies involving weapons that was undoubtedly terrifying for the victims. We have drafted in additional officers from outside Coventry to help in the investigation and to catch those responsible.

"A dark blue Ford Fiesta was spotted at the scene of all the incidents so our belief is that this is a linked series of offences; witnesses have described one white offender and at least two black men as being involved.

"We need to catch the men responsible as soon as possible: they are dangerous individuals and ones who think nothing about threatening violence against innocent people and children."