Police Investigate Circumstances Around West Bromwich Death

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious in Temple Street , West Bromwich during the early hours of Sunday.

Ambulance colleagues called West Midlands Police just after 4:30am to reports of a man found injured in the road.

The 40 year-old was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday (2nd) evening.

His death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a post mortem will take place in due course to establish a cause of death.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson from force CID, said: “We know the victim had been in the Klimate Polski Bar on Temple Street , I urgently need to speak to anyone who was in the club on Saturday evening.

“I’m also urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen something, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“A man has sadly lost his life and we need to understand what happened to him.

“Anyone who is concerned about speaking to police can be assured that any information they give can be treated in the strictest of confidence. I’m also appealing to anyone who may have any photos or footage from the club on Saturday evening into Sunday morning to get in touch."