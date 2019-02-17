Police Investigate Death Of Teenager In Shropshire

17 February 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 17 February 2019, 08:08

Police

Detectives from Staffordshire Police are investigating the sudden death of a teenager near to Market Drayton.

Emergency services were called to an area near to Berrisford Road, Peatswood, at around 23.25pm on Friday (15th) following concerns for a teenager.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place next week.

His family have been informed and they are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A 18-year-old man, from Market Drayton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Four teenagers, two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys, all from Market Drayton, were also assisting with enquiries and have since been released under investigation.

