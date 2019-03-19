Police Investigate Rape At Birmingham Flat

19 March 2019, 05:42 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 05:47

Essex Street

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped at a flat in Birmingham city centre, and have released an image of a man they want to speak to over the attack.

The attack is reported to have happened on 15th March between midnight and 12.55am. A 32-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after she was sexually assaulted at the property in Essex Street.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said:

“A comprehensive investigation is under way to identify the person responsible for this very serious attack.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man or anyone who might have seen or heard something suspicious to get in touch.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything to investigate the incident and identify the person responsible.

"A team of officers have scoured CCTV for any clues and patrols have been stepped up in and around the area to offer reassurance to the community."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jobless rate below 4% for first time since 1975

UK & World

'Jaws of death': England facing water shortages within 25 years, expert warns

UK & World

Frozen the musical: Hit Disney show coming to London's West End

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

Celebrities

Lady Nadia Essex shared this picture with Mike following his death

Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death

Celebrities

Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25

Celebrities

Millie Bobbi Brown and Romeo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham

Showbiz

Kelly Brook on air look

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots

Celebrities

Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her unmasked face

Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

News