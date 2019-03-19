Police Investigate Rape At Birmingham Flat

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped at a flat in Birmingham city centre, and have released an image of a man they want to speak to over the attack.

The attack is reported to have happened on 15th March between midnight and 12.55am. A 32-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after she was sexually assaulted at the property in Essex Street.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said:

“A comprehensive investigation is under way to identify the person responsible for this very serious attack.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man or anyone who might have seen or heard something suspicious to get in touch.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything to investigate the incident and identify the person responsible.

"A team of officers have scoured CCTV for any clues and patrols have been stepped up in and around the area to offer reassurance to the community."