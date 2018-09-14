Police Keen To Trace Potential Witness To Birmingham Fatal Collision

14 September 2018, 14:31 | Updated: 14 September 2018, 14:33

West Midlands Police are keen to speak to a potent

West Midlands Police are keen to speak to a potential key witness of a fatal crash in Quinton, which killed an 18 year old motorcyclist.

Ellis Haarhoff died a day after his bike hit a tree on Wolverhampton Road in Qunton on Sunday 9 September around 11:45pm.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van believed to be in the area around the time of the collision. 

Traffic officers are still trying to establish the circumstances of the collision and say they need to speak with the driver to hear what he saw.

The van is believed to have turned into Hagley Road towards Quinton.

