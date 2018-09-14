Police Keen To Trace Potential Witness To Birmingham Fatal Collision

West Midlands Police are keen to speak to a potential key witness of a fatal crash in Quinton, which killed an 18 year old motorcyclist.

Ellis Haarhoff died a day after his bike hit a tree on Wolverhampton Road in Qunton on Sunday 9 September around 11:45pm.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van believed to be in the area around the time of the collision.

APPEAL: Officers investigating a fatal collision in Wolverhampton Road, Quinton, last Sunday (9 Sept) are urging a potential key witness to come forward.

We want to speak to the driver of this white van which is believed to have been in the area: https://t.co/yzJZfn749w pic.twitter.com/MjLQv18c6t — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 14, 2018

Traffic officers are still trying to establish the circumstances of the collision and say they need to speak with the driver to hear what he saw.

The van is believed to have turned into Hagley Road towards Quinton.