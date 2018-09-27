Police Renew Appeal To Find Missing Worcester Student

Specially trained officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to date to establish the circumstances around Thomas' disappearance. This has included large scale CCTV and phone work and specialist divers from West Mercia Search & Rescue have been conducting further searches of the river today.

Superintendent Damian Pettit said: "It is now one week since Tom was last seen or heard from.

"I would like to appeal to the local community to think carefully about what they were doing last Tuesday evening and in the early hours of Wednesday morning as it may be that you have information, no matter how small or insignificant, that could help us with our investigation. Were you driving in the area at the time Tom disappeared? Do you regularly use this route at that kind of time?

"We believe that Tom crossed the Sabrina Footbridge some time between 3:30am and 4am on Wednesday, 19 September so if you think you may have crossed the footbridge during that time, I urge you to get in touch.

"The investigation team continue to keep an open mind as we try to establish the facts surrounding Tom's disappearance but would ask that anyone who believes they may know something to contact us.

"Understandably, this is an extremely distressing time for Tom's family and specially trained officers continue to support them.

"This investigation remains a priority for us and we will do everything in our power to find out what has happened to Tom.

"Finally, I would like to thank the local community again for their continued and overwhelming level of support in this search."