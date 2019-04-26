Prime Suspect Named After Birmingham Shooting

26 April 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 12:30

West Midlands Police have named the prime suspect in a murder investigation, after a man was shot dead in Birmingham.

24 year-old Keanu Bedward is being sought over the murder of Remal Hunt on 18th April in Church Road in Erdington.

Remal, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and despite the best efforts of emergency services, died a short time later.

Detectives have been following a number of lines of enquiry to trace Bedward, who they believe is no longer in the UK, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although a suspect has been identified, we are still working hard to establish the full details of what happened that day that led to a young man losing his life. 

“We believe that Remal was directly targeted. There will be many people who know what happened and I would encourage those people to come forward which they can do so in confidence.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at around midday, in particular in and around Church Road and Erdington high Street. You may have valuable information that can help with our investigation.

“Remal’s family are distraught at his loss and we are determined to seek justice for them."

In a statement, Remal’s family paid tribute to him: “Remal was a very much-loved son, brother and father who was kind-hearted and will be sadly missed".

