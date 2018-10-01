Prison Officers Injured At Worcestershire's High Security Jail

An investigation is underway after a disorder at Worcestershire's high security prison.

The disorder at HMP Long Lartin, which is home to some of the country's most dangerous inmates, lasted for around 9 hours yesterday.

It holds more than 500 prisoners, with three quarters of them serving life sentences.

The disturbance was confined to one wing and ended with seven prisoners being placed in isolation ready to be transferred to other jails.

Six prisoner officers were injured and have been admitted to hospital, with one member of staff suffering a suspected broken jaw.

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon tweeted to say it's "unacceptable that prison staff face such extreme violence at work" and called on government to "immediately get a grip on the chaos in prisons".

A spokesperson for the prison service said those responsible for the disorder will be referred to the police and could spend longer behind bars.