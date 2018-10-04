Rapist Found Guilty Flees Dock At Worcester Crown Court

4 October 2018, 10:23 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 10:27

Bradley Tout

Police are hunting a rapist who fled from Worcester Crown Court moments after being found guilty of attacking a teenage girl.

Bradley Tout, who's 20 years old, vaulted the dock and ran out of Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday after being unanimously convicted alongside a co-defendant.

West Mercia Police warned that anyone harbouring Tout, of Durham Road, Worcester, would also face arrest. 

Tout is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with short brown hair, and was wearing a white top and dark trousers.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "We have launched a thorough search for Tout and would urge the public if they see him to contact police immediately.

"Anyone who is knowingly assisting Tout or harbouring him should also expect to be arrested."

