Rapist Found Guilty Flees Dock At Worcester Crown Court

Police are hunting a rapist who fled from Worcester Crown Court moments after being found guilty of attacking a teenage girl.

Bradley Tout, who's 20 years old, vaulted the dock and ran out of Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday after being unanimously convicted alongside a co-defendant.

West Mercia Police warned that anyone harbouring Tout, of Durham Road, Worcester, would also face arrest.

Police are searching for Bradley Tout who fled from Worcester Crown Court after being convicted of rape.



If you see Tour or know of his whereabouts should immediately call 999 quoting incident 474s of 3 October 2018. https://t.co/KI14QrxVzh pic.twitter.com/sn7d9YHLue — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 3, 2018

Tout is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with short brown hair, and was wearing a white top and dark trousers.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "We have launched a thorough search for Tout and would urge the public if they see him to contact police immediately.

"Anyone who is knowingly assisting Tout or harbouring him should also expect to be arrested."