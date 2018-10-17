Renewed Appeal After Coventry Double Murder

Police investigating the murder of a man and the kidnap and disappearance of a second man from Coventry have released details of two men wanted in connection with the offences.

Daniel Shaw, aged 28, was found with gunshot injuries to his chest at around 11:15pm on Sunday 25 March in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area of the city. He died at the scene.

Two men, aged 22 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of his murder and have been released pending further investigation.

#WATCH Sister of one victim of a double murder in #Coventry has given an emotional plea for witnesses today. Blossom Shaw was with their mother, and told us about the night Daniel was shot #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/xwlx4N5WHU — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) October 17, 2018

Officers also believe that the disappearance of Johnny Robbins, aged 33, is connected to Daniel’s death.

Johnny went missing on Wednesday 21 March, detectives believe he was kidnapped and tortured. It is thought he was then murdered, but sadly his body has not been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett from the force’s Homicide Team, said: “We have made significant progress with this complex investigation. I can now confirm that we know Johnny Robbins was taken to Daniel Shaw’s home in Torrington Avenue and that their murders are linked.

"I’d urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of 368 Torrington Avenue between Wednesday 21 March and Sunday 25 March who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

“I’m also really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the grounds of Lime Tree Park social club in Tile Hill on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 March. Did you see any signs of disorder or odd behaviour on the car park of that location, or vehicles arriving at or leaving from the club at speed?

“Another location of great interest to us is Crackley Lane, Warwickshire. Did you see any suspicious activity there on either Thursday 22 March or Friday 23 March? Did you see anyone with a white 1 series BMW that was found burnt out by the entrance to Crackley Woods on Thursday 22 March or do you know anything about that vehicle, who was using it or how it came to be there? Possibly linked to this BMW, is Johnny’s dog which was found by members of the public in Crackley Lane on Friday 23 March. We want to know how the dog got there."