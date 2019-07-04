School Children Hospitalised After School Trip Coach Collision

Eight children have been taken to hospital and 16 others have been assessed by paramedics, after a two coach collision in Shropshire.

It happened this morning just after 10:30am in Millichope Park in Munslow.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and hazardous response team were on the scene, along with a Midlands Air Ambulance.

Sixty pupils were on board, along with a number of adults as they were out on a school trip.

The children had suffered a range of minor injuries and were taken to Hereford County Hospital and the Princess Royal.