School Children Hospitalised After School Trip Coach Collision
4 July 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 19:02
Eight children have been taken to hospital and 16 others have been assessed by paramedics, after a two coach collision in Shropshire.
It happened this morning just after 10:30am in Millichope Park in Munslow.
Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and hazardous response team were on the scene, along with a Midlands Air Ambulance.
Sixty pupils were on board, along with a number of adults as they were out on a school trip.
The children had suffered a range of minor injuries and were taken to Hereford County Hospital and the Princess Royal.