Second Arrest After Shrewsbury Stabbing

29 March 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 09:39

Police arrest

A second man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Shrewsbury earlier this week.

On Monday 25th March, a 53 year old man was stabbed in Shrewsbury town centre near to Ravens Meadows and Castle Street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Last night, (28th) a 35 year old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Earlier this week a 20 year old man was arrested and charged.

20 year-old Luke Pritchard, from Copthorne Road in Shrewsbury, was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed knife and was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on landing Man Utd job

Sport

All-female spacewalk becomes mixed gender after suit blunder

UK & World

City heavyweights throw weight behind Superdry founder

UK & World

