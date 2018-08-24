"Severe" Fire At Birmingham Factory

Crews have been at the scene of a large fire overnight

UPDATE: 07:40AM

Bordesley Green Road Incident Update:

Building has 100% destroyed by fire.

3 crews currently remain in attendance damping down hot spots, awaiting attendance of structural engineer.

Bordesley Green Road is now open, although Cobham Road remains closed pic.twitter.com/sRribSj1oF — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) August 24, 2018

***

West Midlands Fire Service sent the first tweet about the large fire in Bordesley Green at 6:55pm last night.

We currently have 7 appliances dealing with a building fire on Cobham Road in Bordesley Green. Please do not be alarmed, and avoid the area. Thank you — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) August 23, 2018

Over the course of the next few hours, the fire service drafted more firefighters in, with around 55 at the scene at one point.

We now have 11 appliances at a severe factory fire on Cobham Road, Bordesley Green. Please keep windows and doors closed nearby due to smoke. Thank you. #staysafe — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) August 23, 2018

Locals in the area took to Twitter, to show the severity of the flames on Cobham Road.

#Fire on Bordesley Green road. pic.twitter.com/Wm8ucP1pjT — CMDR Karl Renar - Brexit Sabotuer #FBPE (@karlskorner) August 23, 2018

Birmingham City Council say a number of roads will be closed this morning, as work at the factory continues.