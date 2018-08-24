"Severe" Fire At Birmingham Factory

24 August 2018, 07:16 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 08:51

Crews have been at the scene of a large fire overnight

West Midlands Fire Service sent the first tweet about the large fire in Bordesley Green at 6:55pm last night.

Over the course of the next few hours, the fire service drafted more firefighters in, with around 55 at the scene at one point.

Locals in the area took to Twitter, to show the severity of the flames on Cobham Road.

Birmingham City Council say a number of roads will be closed this morning, as work at the factory continues.

