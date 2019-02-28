Six Years Jail For Thief Who Targeted The Elderly

A man who once burgled his own granddad’s home is back behind bars after West Midlands Police linked him to ‘bogus official’ burglaries against three women in their nineties.

Christopher Roberts tricked his way into the homes of three Bloxwich pensioners - two aged 94 and a 92-year-old - between 17 and 24 January having posed as a gardener, plumber and energy firm employee.

He made off empty handed from two addresses but on 24 January swiped a purse containing £80 in cash having told the 94-year-old resident he’d been sent to read her gas and electricity meters.

He was arrested on 25 January from an address in Bloxwich.

Roberts, from South Road in Birmingham, went on to admit four burglaries, including one against a 24-year-old man with severe learning difficulties after climbing through a bathroom window at his assisted living apartment on 24 January.

And at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday 25th Feb he was jailed for six years.