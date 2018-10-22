Sixth Arrest Over Wolverhampton Murder

A sixth person is being questioned in connection with the death of Richard Helm in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Raven Crescent, in Ashmore Park, at around 5.15am on Friday 12th October to reports of a disturbance.

37 year-old Richard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon. He remains in police custody.

Five men were previously arrested on suspicion of murder. Two were released with no further action and three were released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the force’s Homicide team, said: “Our investigation continues at a swift pace as we endeavour to gain a clear picture of the tragic events that lead to Richard’s death.

“His family are understandably devastated and my thoughts remain with them at this very upsetting time. We have specialist officers supporting them and they have kept them updated with this latest development.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, who hasn’t yet spoken to us, to get in touch with me or my team. A family have been left heartbroken."