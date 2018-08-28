Solihull Double Stabbing Victim Was On Phone To Police When She Was Attacked

Police say a woman killed in Solihull was on the phone to police when the attack happened.

Officers had tried to find 22-year-old Raneem Oudeh earlier in the evening before she was stabbed to death early on Monday morning



Her mum was also killed in the attack and police are continuing to search for 21-year-old Janbaz Tarin.

They say a suspected murder weapon and a van have been seized after searches of three properties, including one in Sparkhill. Officers have also seized computer equipment and mobile phones for analysis.

Detective Insp Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said the force has received tons of calls from members of the public providing information and potential sightings.

However, Tarin remains at large and she urged anyone with information to get in touch – and warned that anyone harbouring the murder suspect also faces being jailed.

She said: “We have a team of detectives working around the clock to try and trace the killer and get justice for Raneem and Khaola’s family.

“The response from the public to our appeal has been positive and we are following up all credible lines of enquiry – but we need anyone with information on Tarin’s whereabouts to get in touch.

“This is a shocking, tragic case in which a young mum – who has a two-year-old son – and her mother have both been murdered in cold blood.

“We need to trace the man responsible… he deserves no protection and anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty needs to know they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted unless they come forward.”

A forensic post mortem examination continues this evening (28 August) on the bodies of 22-year-old Raneem and her 49-year-old mother to confirm the precise cause of death.



Anyone who sees Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.