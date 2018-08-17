Staffordshire Man Jailed For Attack On Partner Where Knife Was Left Stuck In Her Chest

He repeatedly stabbed the 26 year-old during the attack after an argument

A man from Cannock, who stabbed his partner and left a knife in her chest, has been jailed for attempted murder.

29 year-old Timothy Philpott has been handed 12 years, after pleading guilty to the attack back in February.

He said he'd kill the 26 year-old when she said she wouldn't let him see his children during their argument.

Judge Michael Chambers, sentencing, said: “This was a particularly sustained and brutal attack. Had it not been for the intervention of the neighbours knocking on the door you would have proceeded to kill her."



"You pose a significant risk to the public and that risk is high,"

In interview Philpott told detectives he had argued with his partner and had only realised the extent of the assault when there was banging at the door and he ‘snapped out of his red mist.’



The victim underwent emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, having the knife removed from her chest by surgeons. She is still receiving treatment for a hand injury as she severed tendons when she tried to take hold of the knife.



Detective Sergeant Ian Whitehouse, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This was an extremely serious assault and could have been fatal, such was the nature of the victim's injuries.



“We’re glad that Tim Philpott is now behind bars for a significant sentence and hope she can continue her recovery. It's thanks to the swift response of paramedics and police officers that this was resolved.”