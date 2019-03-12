Staffordshire Police To Re-Investigate Murder Of Wolverhampton Man

The Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police, Gareth Morgan has today announced the force is to formally reinvestigate the murder of Kevin Nunes.

A team of Staffordshire detectives, led by a senior investigating officer, have been assigned to investigate the death which took place in 2002.



The decision was announced today (Tuesday 12 March) by the force’s Chief Constable, Gareth Morgan.



In 2018, Morgan commissioned Merseyside Police to undertake an independent review into the murder, making it clear justice had never been served.



This review was completed at the end of February this year and the decision was made to reopen the investigation into the murder.

Chief Constable Morgan met with the family of Kevin Nunes yesterday to discuss the decision for Staffordshire Police to reinvestigate and they are supportive of this approach.



Chief Constable Morgan said: “This is a significant moment for the family of Kevin and the wider public, but it is also a significant moment for Staffordshire Police.



"I have read in detail all the reports relating to the original investigation and the subsequent enquiries by the IPCC (now IOPC) and I’ve acknowledged the significant police failings that were highlighted, for which, on behalf of the Force, I have apologised.



"I am particularly sorry that the family of Kevin have not received justice for his death. I know they have been let down.



“Following the independent review which has just been completed, I have decided that the force will carry out a reinvestigation into Kevin’s death.



The new investigation will be led by an experienced senior investigating officer and a team of detectives from Staffordshire Police. I have complete confidence in their ability to undertake this investigation.”