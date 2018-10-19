Stourbridge Arrest As Police Investigate Shooting

19 October 2018, 12:35

Police arrest

A man's been arrested as officers investigate two shootings in Dudley

The 38 year old was arrested in Stourbridge this morning where he remains in police custody.

He was arrested in Gibbs Road, Lye in an early morning police raid, on suspicion of possessing a gun and intent to cause fear and violence.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We suspect the handgun we’ve seized is a blank-firing pistol. However, it clearly has the appearance of a genuine firearm and it’s totally unacceptable for guns like this to be carried or discharged in public.

"The two incidents caused real fear among the public that a viable firearm was being discharged – and we will take positive action against anyone who believes that can behave this way with impunity."

Latest News

See more Latest News

McCauley Cox in custody

Teen sentenced for car attack on Birmingham woman

News

Kevin De Bruyne available for Manchester City against Burnley

News

Facebook hires Nick Clegg as head of global affairs and communications

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News