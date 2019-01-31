Suspected Cyber Crime Gang Arrested After Raids In Birmingham

Five suspected members of a "high-level" cyber crime gang who detectives believe used malware to target UK businesses have been arrested.

Four men and one woman, aged between 29 and 53, were detained during raids at three addresses in Birmingham and one in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday (30th) morning.

The suspects face questioning on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to defraud businesses and organisations across the UK and money laundering.

The Met, which worked with the National Crime Agency and European Cybercrime Centre, said: "The operation targeted high-level cyber criminals and their criminal network involved in the deployment of malware and associated fraudulent methods targeting businesses and organisations across the UK."

Forensic analysis will now take place on devices which were seized during the raids, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Shea, from the Met's Cyber Crime Unit, said: "This investigation has identified complex and sophisticated methods employed by an organised criminal network (OCN) to target the cyber security of businesses across the UK.

"The Met has worked closely with colleagues from the National Crime Agency's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) and the European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) during this protracted investigation, and we are pleased we have achieved this significant disruption to the activities of this OCN.

"Our officers work day and night to identify and arrest cyber criminals. This should send a clear message to those considering carrying out any form of cyber crime that we have the tools and methods to find you and arrest you."