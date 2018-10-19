Teen sentenced for car attack on Birmingham woman

A teenager has been sentenced to 12 years in a young offenders institute for deliberately running over two young women in his car outside a nightclub.

McCauley Cox, 19, subjected the women to a "repeated and terrifying attack" after he ploughed his Ford people carrier into a crowd of clubbers.

Cox, who was once on the books of a professional football club, used his vehicle to try and run over a man who was trading blows with his friend, only to miss and repeatedly run over victims Sophie Poole and Emma Nicholls, both 23, who were sitting on a kerb waiting for a taxi home.

On Friday, Newport Crown Court heard the attack in Newport city centre on April 29 had left Miss Poole, from Birmingham, and Miss Nicholls, from Luton, with "serious psychological and physical injuries".

The two women, who are friends from university, suffered "really serious injuries" after being run over, with Miss Poole needing specialist skin grafts and Miss Nicholls suffering a lacerated spleen.

Prosecutor James Wilson told the court: "This was a sustained and repeated assault. "There are obvious ongoing effects on the victims." Mr Wilson read statements from both women in which they detailed the ongoing effects of the incident.

Miss Poole, who was left with severe scarring, said: "I feel self conscious every day.

"I've got a constant reminder of what happened to me because of the scars. Doctors said it could take up to two years to heal but I'm still not sure if they will heal completely.

"I've worries about my skin healing and my graft falling off. When I have a bad day I feel very low.

"I've been told I'm showing signs of PTSD, which could take up to 12 months."

Miss Nicholls said: "My spleen almost split in two and I was bed-bound for two weeks.

"At first I had to use a Zimmer frame to assist me walking. The pains lasted for many a month.

"It's also affected me mentally. I'd never felt anxiety before. I imagine bad things will happen to me."