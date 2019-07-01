Teenage Boys Taken To Hospital After Suspected MDMA Incident In Warwickshire

Police warning after five teenage boys taken to hospital following suspected drug incident in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Police are warning people to show caution after five teenage boys were taken to hospital after it was suspected they had taken MDMA (also known as ecstasy).

The boys were taken to hospital after officers and paramedics were called to a property in Wetherby Way, Stratford in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 30 June).

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: "We believe they have taken a type of MDMA known as 'Mandy'. At this time we are keeping an open mind as to whether this is a bad batch of drugs or an overdose.

"We are contacting Public Health for further advice. In the meantime we would urge drug users to be cautious and if you have taken this drug in the last few days consider seeking medical advice."