Teenage Boys Taken To Hospital After Suspected MDMA Incident In Warwickshire

1 July 2019, 06:14 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 06:18

Ecstasy

Police warning after five teenage boys taken to hospital following suspected drug incident in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Police are warning people to show caution after five teenage boys were taken to hospital after it was suspected they had taken MDMA (also known as ecstasy).

The boys were taken to hospital after officers and paramedics were called to a property in Wetherby Way, Stratford in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 30 June).

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: "We believe they have taken a type of MDMA known as 'Mandy'. At this time we are keeping an open mind as to whether this is a bad batch of drugs or an overdose.

"We are contacting Public Health for further advice. In the meantime we would urge drug users to be cautious and if you have taken this drug in the last few days consider seeking medical advice."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rafael Benitez says he wanted to stay at Newcastle but did not share club's 'vision'

Sport

Police officer dragged down road clinging to window as car makes getaway

UK & World

Petr Cech says Frank Lampard is one of several candidates for the Chelsea job

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island Aftersun got very awkward last night

Love Island fans cringe as Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi suffer awkward reunion on Aftersun

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Wife Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed

TV & Movies

Pasha and Rachel met on 2013's Strictly Come Dancing

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley: Strictly Come Dancing professional and Countdown presenter's relationship from dancefloor to Vegas wedding

TV & Movies

Casa Amor got dramatic last night

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 24, recap

TV & Movies

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas

Pregnant Rachel Riley and Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev marry in secret Vegas wedding

TV & Movies

Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda has failed to win over fans

Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

TV & Movies