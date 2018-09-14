Teenage Girl Injured In Birmingham Shooting

Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were shot on a Birmingham street on Thursday night

A woman aged 36 was also shot, and both victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police believe it was a targeted attack.

The shooting took place on Frodesley Road, in the Sheldon area of Birmingham, at around 9.40pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the teenager and the woman remained in hospital on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident, however at this stage the incident is believed to have been targeted."