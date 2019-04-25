Teenager Murdered In Birmingham

25 April 2019, 05:29 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 08:49

Tennal Road stabbing scene

An 18 year-old man has been stabbed to death in an area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the teenager was pronounced dead in a street in Harborne.

Officers were alerted by ambulance colleagues who were treating the 18-year-old man for serious injuries in Tennal Road at around 7.15pm on Wednesday (24th).

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after. 

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned in due course.

A cordon has been put in place to enable investigations to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide team, said: "A young man has sadly lost his life and we are keen to hear from anybody with information which can assist our enquiries."

