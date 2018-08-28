Teenager Stabbed In Back In Birmingham

28 August 2018, 09:41 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 09:47

A 16 year-old boy has been stabbed in a park in Birmingham

West Midlands Police were called by paramedics to the York Road area of Handsworth Park at around 6.40pm on Monday (27th).

The 16-year-old suffered a stab wound to the back and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 15-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 2003 of 27 August.

